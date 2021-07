Tonight is Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs are in another must-win scenario, this being the fifth time that the’ve faced elimination during these playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens released a new video this afternoon ahead of tonight’s game with some key moments from the series, including Josh Anderson’s beautiful overtime goal from Game 4, scored while sliding across the ice. In the video, Jake Evans and Corey Perry can be heard talking about the series, motivated with the city of Montreal behind them, and their determination to take on whatever gets in their way.

“For us, we have been such a close group. We believe in each other and whatever we get thrown at us we’re going to battle through.” –Jake Evans

“This is fun, to do it here in Montreal with the city behind us. To be one of the last two teams standing, this is what you dream of as a kid.” –Corey Perry

Check out the video below.

Let's send the series back home tonight.#GoHabsGo | @SkipTheDishes pic.twitter.com/MnocoOlZz6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 7, 2021 Tonight is Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Habs down 3-1 in the series.

The Montreal Canadiens are currently down 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Habs hope to reduce the lead tonight in Game 5 at the Amalie Arena, starting at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

For our latest Habs report, please click here. For the Montreal Canadiens schedule, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit the Sports section.