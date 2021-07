Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver will also be reprising their roles.

A new trailer has been released for the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The original Ghostbusters, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, was released in 1984.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees the return of a beloved character from the franchise. The trailer ends with a glimpse of Murray’s Peter Venkman, who answers the Ghostbusters’ help line once again.

WATCH: Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer teases return of Bill Murray as Peter Venkman

Bill Murray made a return to the franchise for 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. However, he appeared in the film as a completely new character, Martin Heiss. Unlike Answer the Call, Afterlife is set to take place in the same universe as the original two films.

The new flick will follow the adventures of Egon Spengler‘s grandchildren. Spengler was played by Harold Ramis, who died in 2014 of an autoimmune disease.

Aside from Bill Murray, there are a number of other actors from the original Ghostbusters series who are returning for Afterlife. Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver are all coming back to their roles for the new feature. Notably absent is Rick Moranis, who has not appeared in a film since 2006’s Brother Bear 2.

Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard also appear in the new film, which will be released on Nov. 11, 2021.

