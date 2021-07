“Daddy’s Home features experimental grooves and melodies that drag you down a rabbit hole back to the early ’70s.”

St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (Loma Vista)

St. Vincent is back on the scene — this time, as a psychedelic space queen in a bleached bob-cut and bell bottoms. Her sixth studio album, Daddy’s Home, features experimental grooves and melodies that drag you down a rabbit hole back to the early ’70s. Tracks like “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun” offer listeners a diverse blend of funk, psychedelic rock and gospel that culminates in something completely original yet nostalgic. Other songs like the luscious “Candy Darling” and Pink Floyd-esque “Live in the Dream” solidify the artist’s realization of a specific time and place. Throw in some majestic guitar solos and you’ve got yourself a damn good concept album. 9/10 Trial Track: “The Melting of the Sun”

“The Melting of the Sun” by St. Vincent, from Daddy’s Home

