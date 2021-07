Alberta is the sad-sack capital of the nation.

Quebec and B.C. are the most optimistic provinces in Canada

According to a new study by Leger Marketing, Quebec and B.C. are the most opimistic provinces about the coming year for Canada, at 65% and 69%, respectively. The least optimistic provinces were Alberta (50%) and the Atlantic provinces (53%).

Quebec and B.C. are the most optimistic provinces in Canada

On average, 3 in 5 Canadians (59%) are optimistic about the coming year, the same as when the question was asked on May 25, but slightly lower than when the question was asked on June 7 (62%). Americans currently sit at 47% optimism, 12% lower than in Canada.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.