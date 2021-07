“We thank you all for the wild support we’ve enjoyed these many years. We hope to see you all one last time.”

Mile End will lose another piece of its identity this summer with the closing of Monastiraki. The small art gallery and curiosity shop, located at 5478 St-Laurent since the late ’90s, sells prints, posters, small press, zines, vintage treasures “and strange bits of ephemera you won’t find anywhere else.”

From a press release:

“It’s official. Monastiraki is leaving the Main and Mile End. July will be the last shopping month. August will be for packing and emptying the space. We thank you all for the wild support we’ve enjoyed these many years. We hope to see you all one last time.”

Co-owned and operated by Montreal artist Billy Mavreas, Monastiraki had been in liquidation mode since late April.

“COVID made me realize that 20+ years on the Main is way more than enough,” Mavreas told Cult MTL today. “We’ll lay low for a while and announce new projects as they come, mostly via our Instagram page.”

