Following the crushing disappointment of last night’s Game 5 in the Stanley Cup Finals — which, in case you hadn’t heard, ended with the Tampa Bay Lightning defeating the Montreal Canadiens 1–0, and winning the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year — a drunk and shirtless Nikita Kucherov took the time to insult Habs fans in a press conference. The right-winger had apparently consumed a fair amount of alcohol, including the Bud Light can he’s seen drinking on camera — keeping it classy like a true Florida Man (by way of Russia).

“The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Their final was last series.” —Nikita Kucherov

Just an incredible press conference from Nikita Kucherov here.

The mood of the Habs’ post-game press conferences was relatively sombre, but team captain Shea Weber expressed pride in the Canadiens’ run, saying, “We proved a lot of people wrong.”

