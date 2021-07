Dan Levy posted a video to Instagram last night from London, England, after he couldn’t sleep, in order to encourage people to get vaccinated. The Schitt’s Creek creator and star specifically singled out those individuals who are still “waiting to be convinced” that they should get the vaccine, by offering them some very blunt advice.

“It’s very late in London and I can’t sleep and I just thought, ‘You know, maybe there’s someone out there who is just waiting to be convinced to get the vaccination.’ And this is me saying, ‘Do it, get that vaccine. If you’re on the fence, fucking get it.’”

Dan Levy was recently nominated for an Emmy award in Outstanding Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his hosting duties on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

