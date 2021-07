It’s as if they know they’re not doing the right thing.

Cool to ask people if they’re vaccinated? Unvaccinated Canadians say no

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has taken a look at whether Canadians feel it’s appropriate to ask others about their vaccination status. According to the results, the majority of Canadians (55%) who’ve received at least one dose say it’s totally fine to ask someone whether or not they’re vaccinated. Just 13% of the same group say that it’s not okay, and that a person’s vaccination status is personal.

On the other hand, 75% of Canadians who are unvaccinated say that they don’t think it’s appropriate to ask about a person’s vaccination status. Just 5% of the same group say that it’s totally fine.

Vaccinated Canadians are largely OK with asking others about vaccination status. Unvaccinated Canadians say it's personal and shouldn't be asked:https://t.co/ckJyB3nySL pic.twitter.com/2oejNxDUXO — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) July 21, 2021 “Vaccinated Canadians are largely OK with asking others about vaccination status.”

The study also found that the majority of Canadians are comfortable asking their family, friends and coworkers if they’ve been vaccinated; however just 41% are comfortable asking the same to strangers.

Most Canadians are comfortable asking their family, friends and coworkers if they're vaccinated, but only 41 per cent say this of strangers. https://t.co/ckJyB3nySL pic.twitter.com/sjR39IcPU2 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) July 21, 2021 The majority of Canadians are comfortable asking their family, friends and coworkers if they’ve been vaccinated, but not strangers.

Currently, 69.9% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (79.5% of the 12+ population).

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.