In Canada, gambling in both land-based casinos and online casinos is completely legal, but different rules and regulations apply per province. This means that the legal gambling age in Canada depends on where you live. It might also depend on the type of gambling you wish to do. For instance, some provinces impose a different minimum age based on if you’re playing slot games or wanting to buy a lottery ticket.

So what are the different legal gambling ages for each type of gambling in Quebec? Continue reading to find out how old you must be to be allowed to buy lottery tickets and enter a casino.

Gambling age in Quebec

To play games of chance in a casino in Quebec, you must be 18 years or older. Games of chance include slot games, roulette, blackjack and other live casino games. People under the age of 18 are not allowed to even step foot inside the casino.

People like to play at a physical casino for many reasons. For instance, some use it as a social event to interact with fellow players. It’s common for people to organize a group night out to play the different games of chance. A brick and mortar casino also offers food, beverages and often accommodation closeby.

When you go to a casino in Quebec, you will be asked to show official documentation (such as a driver’s license, state-issued ID or passport) verifying your age. This is a regular practice at casinos across the whole country.

Aside from being the legal age for gambling, a few other entry requirements may be checked before you are allowed to enter the casino. For instance, you cannot appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Nor can you be excluded from playing at the gambling premises.

In addition to the requirements mentioned above, there are a few other rules that need to be followed when going to a casino in Quebec. Loto-Quebec lists the rules of conduct for all state run casinos in Quebec.

The minimum age to play online casino in Quebec

If you are living in Quebec, you must be 18 years of age or older to play at an online casino. There is a government-run online casino called Espacejeux. However, players from Quebec are also able to play at online casinos located outside of Canada (offshore casinos).

Over the last few years, playing at online casinos has become more and more popular in Canada. This can be explained by the benefits. The most obvious is that you can play wherever and whenever you want. But online casinos also offer special bonuses that most land-based casinos don’t. For example, a popular online bonus is free spins no deposit win real moneywhich allows players to spin a slot machine without using their own money to bet. Players can actually win real money too if they’re lucky.

At online casinos, you need to create a player account containing your personal information. Just like in land based casinos, this information must be accurate and will be checked for verification. Your account will be verified via an identification document featuring your photo and age.

If luck has been on your side and you wish to withdraw any winnings, you may be asked for further verification documentation. A strict anti-money laundering policy must be followed by online casinos alongside other procedures, in order to be compliant with licence obligations. This is why making sure you give the correct personal information when registering your account is very important. It might cost you your winnings and access to your account later on!

What’s the legal minimum age to buy lottery tickets in Quebec?

You must be 18 years of age or older to buy a lottery ticket in Quebec. A whole range of different lotteries are drawn over a week. In order to qualify, you must buy your tickets before the time limit is over.

It is easy to understand why lotteries have always been popular. You can easily and quickly buy a lottery ticket and there are numerous different options available. There are lots of prizes that can be won, some of them can even be life-changing. However, the chance of winning these significant prizes is very low.

Similar to casinos, lottery retailers might ask for a government-issued identification document featuring a photo to verify your age. Selling lottery tickets to underaged people is illegal, thus any retailer getting caught selling lottery tickets to minors could face huge fines.

Gambling options in Montreal

If you want to play games of chance in a land based casino, Casino de Montréal has the biggest choice of games available. Not only is it the most popular one in the country, it is also the largest casino in Canada.

But if you don’t feel like leaving your house then you can opt for playing online instead. You can choose from a variety of quality online casinos in Canada who offer the same types of games as a land-based casino – but on your phone or laptop.

To play the lottery in Montréal, tickets can be purchased from one of the authorised retailers of Loto-Quebec. There are 8,400 retailers at different locations such as shopping malls and kiosks. Of course, you can always purchase lottery tickets online as well.