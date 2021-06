The event is free and eye filters will be provided.

Montreal’s Planetarium will be hosting a free viewing of the solar eclipse on Thursday, June 10.

The solar eclipse will take place between between 5:07 a.m. (sunrise) and 6:39 a.m. It will peak at approximately 5:39 a.m. For viewers in the Montreal area, the moon will cover the sun by 79%. It is expected to cover 89% of the sun’s surface in regions in Northern Quebec.

Planetarium Rio Tinto Alcan will provide attendees with the appropriate eye filters for the occasion. The venue reminds viewers not to stare directly into the sun without the proper eyewear. The event will take place outside of the Planetarium. Members of its team will be in attendance to answer any questions about the eclipse.

If you can’t make it to the Planetarium, don’t worry! Free fact sheets and protective eyewear are being distributed throughout libraries in the city.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited and attendees are required to wear masks. Although the event is free, tickets are mandatory. You can purchase them here.

