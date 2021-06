Last night marked the beginning of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Game 1 didn’t go so well for the Habs, with the Bolts winning 5–1 and outshooting Montreal 27–19.

During the game, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden about whether he’d be interested in a “friendly wager.” Biden replied in classic Biden fashion, with, “You’re on pal.”

The details of the bet are still unclear, Twitter has been flooded with comments making suggesting for what the stakes should be. (It will most likely involve the loser having to wear the other team’s jersey for a photo op.) Check out some of the ones that caught our eye below.

If Tampa Bay wins, Canada gets Trump. — George Sotiropoulos (@gsot626) June 29, 2021

We don't want Texas. We'll take the West Coast thank you very much. #gohabsgo — 🇨🇦 Dan Kazmiruk #GoHabsGo 🇨🇦 (@Danfkaz) June 29, 2021 Twitter reacts to the bet between Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau on the Habs-Bolts series

If @TBLightning win, we get Canada’s healthcare system, their maternity and paternity leave, their subsidized prescription drugs, subsidized university tuition and their minimum wage. #GoBolts #NHL #tampabaylightning — Cyndi Edwards (@ThatTVGal) June 29, 2021

Joe Biden just accepted Justin Trudeau’s friendly wager regarding the Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning in the #StanleyCup Finals.



If the Canadiens win, @Potus will wear the Montreal jersey for a day. If Tampa Bay wins, Ted Cruz will be shipped back to Canada.



Deal? — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) June 29, 2021

How about Florida for Alberta? — Less Sinclair Broadcasting, More Sinclair Lewis (@tlchi66) June 29, 2021

If America wins, @TimHortonsUS has to put maple donuts back on their menu! — Joe Timmer (@JosephTimmer) June 29, 2021

Perhaps to the fully vaccinated pic.twitter.com/L2q2KDhS4c — Alfred O (@enfant_criminel) June 29, 2021 Twitter reacts to the bet between Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau on the Habs-Bolts series

If #GoBolts win the USA gets Trudeau. If #GoHabsGo win Canada gets Hawaii. — Mark Zosel 🐝 (@BeeMan1968) June 29, 2021

Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning takes place on Wednesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.

Go Habs Go!

