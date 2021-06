A lot of Leafs fans can’t be too happy about this.

CN Tower to be lit blue, white and red tonight for the Montreal Canadiens

In a statement earlier today, the CN Tower Twitter account announced that the tower would be lit up tonight in blue, white and red to honour the Montreal Canadiens, Canada’s last hope in winning a Stanley Cup this year. After defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, the Habs swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games, the series ending last night with an overtime goal by Tyler Toffoli.

The Habs are set to play the winner between the Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights, whose series is currently tied 2–2.

“Tonight the CN Tower will be lit red, blue and white for the Montreal Canadiens, who will go on to represent Canada’s hope for a 2021 NHL Stanley Cup!” –CN Tower statement

While a lot of Leafs fans can’t be too happy about this CN Tower Habs tribute tonight, it’s a classy gesture from the City of Toronto, our greatest sports rival.

Tonight the #CNTower will be lit red, blue, and white for the @CanadiensMTL who will go on to represent Canada's hope for a 2021 @NHL Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/cEqsXqBefZ — CN Tower/La Tour CN (@TourCNTower) June 8, 2021 CN Tower to be lit blue, white and red tonight for the Montreal Canadiens

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.