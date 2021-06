In a new video, the Fondation de la langue française depicts a future where the French dictionary has been reduced to just a few pages due to the over-use of English among young people in Quebec. It appears as though the Fondation is actually printing and releasing the Le très petit dictionnaire de la langue française, from the year 2040, as a scare tactic, to discourage the use of the English language among the Québécois. The video does not mention the poor state of French-language education in this province, or the fact that Quebec has alarming illiteracy rates and more drop-outs than any other province.

Watch the video here:

Tiny French dictionary from the future released to demonize English language in Quebec

