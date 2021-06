Bars will also be able to open as of this Friday.

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the deconfinement plan for the province is proceeding as planned, and that there will be no red or orange zones left in the province next week. As of Monday, June 14, Montreal will become a yellow zone, meaning that gatherings of people from two households will be allowed indoors (with masks and distancing) and outdoors (with distancing). Bars with terrasses will also be allowed to open across the province as of this Friday, June 11, with the usual public health measures in place.

In addition, proms will be allowed outdoors in Quebec come July 8, with a maximum of 250 people. In addition, graduation ceremonies can go ahead with public health measures in place.

