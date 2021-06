Prior to becoming premier, Bouchard was one of the key figures on the “Yes” side of the 1995 Quebec referendum.

Lucien Bouchard was named an Honorary Citizen of Montreal this afternoon, in a ceremony at the Kondiaronk Belvedere on Mount Royal. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement in a statement, commending Bouchard for his accomplishments.

Bouchard was premier of Quebec for five years, from 1996 to 2001, and is also one of the province’s key figures, along with then-premier Jacques Parizeau, on the “Yes” side of the 1995 Quebec referendum.

“Lucien Bouchard is a great Montrealer, who marked the history of Quebec through his actions and his work. On the occasion of our National Holiday, I named him Honorary Citizen of Montreal and had him sign the Golden Book of the City of Montreal. Thank you for everything Mr. Bouchard.” —Valérie Plante

During the ceremony, the former premier was also asked to sign the Golden Book of the City of Montreal.

