Marc Bergevin announced that he was not on the ice this morning.

Habs right-winger Joel Armia won’t be travelling to Tampa due to COVID protocol

Habs general manager Marc Bergevin has revealed that Joel Armia was not on the ice this morning due to COVID-19 protocol. The Finnish right-winger will reportedly not be travelling to Tampa for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night.

Marc Bergevin a annoncé que Joel Armia n'était pas sur la glace ce matin en raison du protocole de la COVID de la LNH.



Marc Bergevin says Joel Armia was not on the ice this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2021

