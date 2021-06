Uber Eats has recruited some Quebec icons for their latest ad campaign. Singer Ginette Reno and rapper Loud star together in several new ads for the food delivery company.

Loud shouts out Pointe St-Charles’s Fugazzi Pizza

The pairing follows a successful run of Uber Eats ads in the U.S. and Canada in recent months, one of which featured former Montreal Canadiens Patrick Roy and Mario Tremblay. The company is clearly taking advantage of the Canadiens’ successful playoff run with these initiatives.

The chemistry between Reno and Loud is a sight for sore eyes. One of the commercials finds Loud gifting Reno one of his trademark windbreakers. In another ad, Reno offers Loud vocal lessons.

Ginette Reno in the new Uber Eats ad campaign

Ginette Reno and Loud both have a rich history with the Bell Centre. Reno is well-known for singing “O Canada” ahead of several Montreal Canadiens games during the 2015 and 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. With two shows in 2019, Loud became the first Quebec rapper to sell out the arena.

Ginette Reno rapping would surely be a marvel to hear, but there is no telling whether the pair will collaborate on music in future.

