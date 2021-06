This safety measure is not currently recommended by Montreal public health.

In an interview with Téléjournal’s Patrice Roy on Monday, former Montreal mayor (and 2021 mayoral candidate) Denis Coderre said he plans to impose a curfew on drinking in Montreal parks, banning the consumption of alcohol after 8 p.m.

Coderre explained that this restriction would help curb the kind of violent incidents and vandalism seen in some Quebec parks after dark over the weekend. A public drinking curfew was imposed in Quebec City in response to an incident there, but as a safety measure, it is currently not recommended by public health.

