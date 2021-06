Cirque du Soleil to return in Spring 2022, 10-year deal signed with Old Port

Cirque du Soleil has announced that their Montreal shows under the Big Top will resume in the Spring of 2022. Cirque will mount performances of Kooza, from April 28 through June 19, and has signed a 10-year deal to keep their headquarters in the Old Port of Montreal.

Seen and acclaimed by 8M fans around the globe, #KOOZA, with its electrifying stunts, will make you feel glad you’ve got your feet firmly planted on the ground. #IntermissionIsOver



Shows start in #Montreal @vieuxportmtl, spring 2022, under the #BigTop! 🎟️ https://t.co/U3UM0pIz6M pic.twitter.com/OTK1cYEupb — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) June 16, 2021 Cirque du Soleil to return in Spring 2022 with Kooza, 10-year deal signed with Old Port of Montreal

Kooza, a more traditional Cirque show focusing on “acrobatic performance and the art of clowning,” debuted in Montreal in 2007. As mentioned in the Cirque tweet, has been seen by over eight million fans around the world.

Mayor ValĂ©rie Plante commented on the announcement, noting that “this is excellent economic and cultural news for Montreal.”

For more about Kooza, please visit the Cirque website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.