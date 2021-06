Cineplex’s VIP Cinemas experience has opened a second Quebec location. Today marks the launch date of Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP.

“With the new appreciation for the theatre, Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP is the perfect place for guests to escape in a unique and luxurious setting, while enjoying the movie-going experience that we’ve all been missing for so long,” said Daniel Séguin, Cineplex’s Senior Vice-President of National Operations.

The experience has revamped five cinemas of the Forum’s basement. It includes a lounge, luxury seats and food/beverage delivery. Guests are able to order meals such as chicken wings, burgers and of course, Cineplex popcorn directly to their seats. A variety of cocktails and beer are also available. Due to alcohol being sold, guests must be 18 and over.

VIP Cinemas opens with three blockbuster titles: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The highly anticipated F9 is set to screen as well, following its June 25 release.

The space had been under construction for over a year. The first VIP Cinemas space in Quebec opened 9 years ago, in Brossard.

For more information on Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP, please visit Cineplex’s website.

