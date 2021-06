A rumour that 10,500 spectators will be allowed in the Bell Centre for Game 3 is FALSE

This afternoon, 91.9 Sports contributor Marc-Olivier Beaudoin tweeted what turns out now to be a false rumour: that Quebec public health will be allowing 10,500 spectators at the Bell Centre as of Game 3 of the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. Marjaurie Côté-Boileau, the Press Secretary for Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, confirmed in a retweet that this is not correct.

Currently, a maximum of 3,500 spectators are allowed inside the Bell Centre for Habs games.



Faux… #polqc https://t.co/qZZ1Dh1JIB — Marjaurie Côté-Boileau (@MarjaurieB) June 28, 2021 A rumour that 10,500 spectators will be allowed in the Bell Centre for Game 3 is FALSE

For the first time since 1993, the Habs have made the Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning starting tonight at 8 p.m.

