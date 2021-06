A pedestrian street in Outremont, an urban beach in the East End, biergartens, garden terrasses and more.

4 Montreal hoods get new outdoor spaces for hangouts & events this summer

“Espaces Collectifs” specialists la Pépinière are reopening Village au Pied du Courant and setting up brand new public spaces in Montreal North, Pointe-aux-Trembles, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Outremont. These spaces will accommodate the public for regular community outdoor events in Montreal this summer, featuring terrasses, a small beach, playgrounds and infrastructure for pop-up biergartens, food vendors and marketplaces.

Check out these artist renderings of the spaces that are set to open in the coming weeks.

La Place du Village

A terrasse, mini urban beach, kiosks and musical and cultural programming is coming to Pointe-aux-Trembles on June 25.

La halte Bellerive

In Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, this space — with a market, terrasse, sandbox, kiosks, and musical and cultural programming — will be ready on June 26.

Le jardin de la Pépinière

Also in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, le Jardin de la Pépinière is a converted vacant lot turned large family garden terrasse. It aims to be “a centre of life for the neighbourhood” as of mid-July.

Pedestrianization of Bernard

Bernard Avenue in Outremont will be transformed via the “development of multifunctional spaces,” without cars. This will open on June 28.

Part of Pie IX transformed

A former parking lot in Montreal North has been developed into a space for games and relaxation. This space has already opened.

For more about new and existing Montreal endeavours by le Pépinière, please visit their website.

