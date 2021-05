Hart’s house in the film is located in NDG.

Netflix has released the first trailer for the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood, which was filmed in Montreal. Hart stars as Matthew Logelin, a widower navigating through raising his daughter as a single parent.

Kevin Hart takes a dramatic turn in Fatherhood

Hart’s house in the film, seen at the beginning of the trailer, is located in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. Much of the film was also shot in Downtown Montreal. While filming Fatherhood, Kevin Hart and his children crashed a summer camp in Pointe-Claire to giveaway free ice cream to campers.

A sign made in summer 2019 by one of Kevin Hart’s children

Fatherhood is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by the real-life Matthew Logelin. Sony Pictures was originally set to distribute the film, with an original release date of April 2020, before selling the rights to Netflix in March.

Hart’s first foray into dramatic roles was The Upside, a remake of the 2011 French film Les Intouchables. Many consider this to be among one of his strongest performances to date.

Fatherhood will premiere on Netflix on June 18, just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

