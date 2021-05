One of the greatest sports rivalries of all time hits the ice tomorrow night.

Valérie Plante and John Tory have made a bet on the Habs vs. Leafs series

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Toronto Mayor John Tory have made a bet on the NHL North Division playoffs series between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts tomorrow night. This marks the first time that both teams have played each other in the playoffs since 1979.

The bet has three components:

A donation of $500 by the losing team’s mayor to the official charity of the winning team. (For Montreal, the charity is the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.) The losing team’s mayor must send the winning team’s mayor a typical meal from their city, along with that city’s best local beers. Finally, the losing team must place the winning team’s flag at city hall.

Les @CanadiensMTL et les @MapleLeafs de Toronto ne se sont pas affrontés en séries depuis 1979. Cette rivalité historique promet de revivre lors de leur premier match des séries, demain soir. Mon collègue John Tory et moi en avons profité pour faire un pari amical. 🏒 #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ylFWQO031R — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 19, 2021 Valérie Plante and John Tory have made a bet on the Habs vs. Leafs series

The series hopes to be a good one, featuring one of the best sports rivalries of all time. The first game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs takes place on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Toronto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canadiens de Montréal (@canadiensmtl) Valérie Plante and John Tory have made a bet on the Habs vs. Leafs series

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.