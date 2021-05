A number of Canadian politicians, Indigenous leaders and public figures have made statements following the announcement on Friday by the chief of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation that a mass grave containing the remains of 215 children was found on the grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C. Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante voiced her dismay at the discovery, and stated that the city will be adopting a declaration of support for the Indigenous community and lowering the flags at city hall to half-mast.

“I am appalled at the discovery of 215 children buried on the site of a former Indigenous residential school. Of course, I send my thoughts to the children’s community, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, which is shocked by this news. “I have requested that the City Hall flags be lowered to show our support for the community. A declaration of support will also be adopted at the next municipal council.” —Valérie Plante

(2/2) J'ai demandé à ce que les drapeaux de l'hôtel de ville soient mis en berne pour afficher notre support à la communauté. Une déclaration de soutien sera également adoptée lors du prochain conseil municipal. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 30, 2021

