Budweiser Canada is planning to mark this year’s bizarre NHL season by offering free beers to whichever city wins the North Division title en route to Stanley Cup. And it’s not just for hockey fans — every citizen of the winning city (who’s of legal drinking age) will be able to register online for $5 pre-paid gift card (for a limited time, while supplies last). Budweiser Canada also plans to deliver their 20ft Red Light to the North Division winning city, “crowning them the King of the North.”

“Budweiser and hockey go hand in hand, and in a season unlike any other we wanted to deliver a monumental celebration to mark the crowning of the King of the North. While we won’t be able to get together and cheer on our favourite teams in person, we hope that with the delivery of our iconic Red Light and a Budweiser, we’ll provide Canadian hockey fans a chance to toast our national game.” —Budweiser marketing director Mike D’Agostini

@SpittinChiclets I may get fired for this but let's go all in. If this gets 1,000 retweets, the winning city of the NHL North Division this playoffs will receive BUDS ON US 🍻



Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Montreal – who's thirsty? — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) May 16, 2021

