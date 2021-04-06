Will.i.am is releasing a $299 high-tech face mask called XUPERMASK

Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am has teamed up with Fortune 100 company Honeywell to debut XUPERMASK. This technologically advanced face mask includes features such as noise-cancelling headphones, Bluetooth, seven-hour battery life, an advanced HEPA filtration system, LED lights and dual three-speed fans for ventilation. XUPERMASK is priced at $299 USD.

Will.i.am debuted a preview of the project via his Instagram account:

The XUPERMASK was designed by Jose Fernandez. Fernandez is best known for his work in costume and wardrobe design on superhero and science fiction films. His credits include Thor, Iron Man 2 and Suicide Squad.

“If you’re designing masks to inspire and encourage sneaker culture, a fabric mask is a flip-flop and this is a Jordan 3,” the “My Humps” mastermind explained in an interview with Complex. As the publication points out, the XUPERMASK was first debuted in the music video for the Black Eyed Peas’ Maluma collaboration “Feel the Beat”:

The XUPERMASK first appeared in this Black Eyed Peas music video

For Will.i.am, 2021 began with a controversy. He paid South African musician DJ Lag an undisclosed sum after losing a copyright claim against the artist. Lag accused him of plagiarizing one of his beats for his “Culture” collaboration alongside Megan Ryte and A$AP Ferg. Ironically, the song was about “culture vultures.”

The product goes on sale on Wednesday. You can sign up to learn more info here.

