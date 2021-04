“Next Game of Thrones” contender Shadow and Bone , the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race & more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and CBC Gem

New on Netflix

Things Heard & Seen (new on Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried stars in the haunted-house thriller Things Heard & Seen from the directing team of Shari Springer Bergman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries), which drops on April 29. Also being released by Netflix this week is the sci-fi fantasy series Shadow and Bone, an epic YA-adjacent series created by Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer. Many networks and platforms have rolled the dice on what they hope will be the next Game of Thrones, and early reviews of Shadow and Bone suggest that fans might find exactly that. Season one of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race also drops today. Among the celebrity guests participating in the show (which aired in April 2020) are Dustin Milligan, Vanessa Williams, Phoebe Robinson and Jermaine Fowler. The movie lineup is pretty thin this week: highlights include the Taylor Schilling-led horror movie The Prodigy and Neil Jordan’s thriller Greta starring Isabelle Huppert and Chloe Grace Moretz.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Roberrt (new on Amazon Prime Video)

It’s a very thin week for Amazon Prime, likely leading up to the big release of their Michael B. Jordan-starring tentpole Without Remorse next Friday. The only two titles hitting Prime this week (today, in fact) are both Indian productions: the action movie Roberrt and the comedy Jathi Ratnalu.

New on Crave

The Handmaid’s Tale (new on Crave)

Crave’s lineup is almost as thin. It’s saved by the first two episodes of season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale which air on April 28, and the April 23 release of a couple of well-received genre films: Jim Cummings’ The Wolf of Snow Hollow and Girl, starring Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke. And while Mortal Kombat is streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. as of today, it will only start streaming on Crave following its theatrical run — which began in the U.S. and Canada today. In Canada, Mortal Kombat is, however, available for home viewing via VOD. (Read our review here.)

New on Disney Plus

Baby’s Day Out (new on Disney Plus)

In what seems to be a running theme, there isn’t much on Disney Plus either. All three seasons of something called Liv and Maddie and the perennial classic Baby’s Day Out, in case you want to recreate what it was like to be stuck indoors watching TV during a rainy Sunday in ’90s Quebec. Both are available to stream right now.

New on CBC Gem

Call the Midwife (new on CBC Gem)

Season 5 of Call the Midwife is available as of today alongside Ron Mann’s documentary Altman about the legendary filmmaker Robert Altman. ■

