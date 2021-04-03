WATCH: Lebron James gets Looney in first Space Jam 2 trailer

Warner Bros. have released the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. The movie finds the superstar teaming up with the Looney Tunes to play a game of basketball against an evil A.I. in order to save his son:
This follows an April Fools’ trailer was released on Thursday, with a literal trailer being dropped on the head of Wile E. Coyote by his arch nemesis, Road Runner.
Apart from LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s cast also includes Canadian Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, comedian Gabriel Iglesias as Speedy Gonzales and Don Cheadle as the film’s antagonist, Al-G Rhythm. Montreal visual effects company Cinesite had a hand in working on the film.
The sequel has been in development for many years. There was originally set to be a direct follow-up featuring original star Michael Jordan that ultimately fell apart in pre-production. Sequels starring Tiger Woods, Jackie Chan and Tony Hawk were also considered at various points in time. These were all ultimately scrapped, with 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action instead coming into fruition.
Space Jam: A New Legacy slams its way into theatres on July 16.
For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.