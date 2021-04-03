WATCH: Lebron James gets Looney in first Space Jam 2 trailer

Montreal visual effects company Cinesite had a hand in working on the film.

Warner Bros. have released the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James. The movie finds the superstar teaming up with the Looney Tunes to play a game of basketball against an evil A.I. in order to save his son:

This follows an April Fools’ trailer was released on Thursday, with a literal trailer being dropped on the head of Wile E. Coyote by his arch nemesis, Road Runner.

Warner Bros. pulled an April Fools prank with this “trailer drop”

Apart from LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy‘s cast also includes Canadian Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, comedian Gabriel Iglesias as Speedy Gonzales and Don Cheadle as the film’s antagonist, Al-G Rhythm. Montreal visual effects company Cinesite had a hand in working on the film.

The sequel has been in development for many years. There was originally set to be a direct follow-up featuring original star Michael Jordan that ultimately fell apart in pre-production. Sequels starring Tiger Woods, Jackie Chan and Tony Hawk were also considered at various points in time. These were all ultimately scrapped, with 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action instead coming into fruition.

Space Jam: A New Legacy slams its way into theatres on July 16.

