NYC duo Sofi Tukker are DJing tonight in conjunction with Montreal collective Let’s Bond to raise money for Fondation Jeunes en Tête and Fondation Douglas.

Let’s Bond, founded in 2011, organizes events to create dialogue around mental illness, and raise money for organizations that treat mental illness and support mental health. Tonight’s event is presented by RBC Music / Musique — as in the bank, whose recent music endeavour has been sponsoring musicians and events.

“Let’s Bond and Sofi Tukker are teaming up to encourage dialogue surrounding mental health and to break taboos around the cause. Let’s celebrate the arrival of the warmer days with a memorable festival atmosphere.“ —Let’s Bond

Tickets for the show, which runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m., start at $24.99, with the option to donate more. Please see the event details here.

