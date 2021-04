“Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history.”

Tom Brady to bring the Montreal Expos back to the MLB in 2022

This morning NFL superstar Tom Brady released a statement on Twitter saying that he’s bringing the Montreal Expos back to the MLB in 2022, and that he’s excited to be the league’s first player/coach/owner. This is of course an April Fools’ Day joke.

Brady was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos, however his career path obviously led to football.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021 Tom Brady to bring the Montreal Expos back to the MLB in 2022 (April Fools’)

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.