Today will be 14 degrees hotter than normal in Montreal, and records could be broken

According to CTV, the high temperature today in Montreal will be 23 degrees Celsius. Last year, the high on April 10 was 7 degrees, and the normal temperature for this time of year sits is 9 degrees. We can all legally stay out till 9:30 tonight, so this a great day to have a little taste of summer before the curfew rolls back to 8 p.m.

Lori Graham from CTV has confirmed that the hottest recorded temperature on this date was 23.3 degrees, recorded in 1945. Therefore, there’s a chance that Montreal could break that record today.

Enjoy the beautiful day. Stay safe.

