Snoop Dogg sells NFT for over $100,000 USD

Snoop Dogg is getting into the crypto game. The Doggfather held his first NFT auction this week, aptly titled, “A Journey with the Dogg.” It featured exclusive Snoop content, including new songs and videos from the rapper.

Snoop Dogg revealed that one piece titled “Death Row” sold for an impressive $108,000 USD. The piece is a nod to both the first record label that the rapper signed to and “the Dogg’s electric and magnetic personality.”

108k bid on this piece ! Here we go! 20mins n counting ! pic.twitter.com/TXXMDa50zi — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) April 4, 2021

Last week, Snoop Dogg spoke with Vanity Fair about his excitement over the potential of NFTs:

“The NFT explosion hit fast. There are still a lot of people out there who don’t know about it, or just don’t get it. They will though. It’s a big moment and a big technology that is changing the way artists do business and connect with our fans. I am excited about it.”

Snoop is set to release two albums in the near future: From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites will be his 18th solo album, and the “Gin & Juice” artist will also team up with Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort for a Mt. Westmore supergroup album.

