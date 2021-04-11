935 people had vaccination appointments overnight in Quebec City, and curfew exceptions were made by the SPVQ.

Last night, 935 people had overnight appointments to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec. The vaccines were given between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. this morning, and they all took place at the Expo Cité vaccination centre in Quebec City. According to the following statement on Twitter, which was retweeted by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, AstraZeneca was the vaccine provided.

VACCINATION DE NUIT | Un total de 935 personnes ont pris rendez-vous pour la vaccination de nuit, entre 21h samedi et 5h dimanche matin, au centre de vaccination d'Expo Cité à Québec. C’est le vaccin d’AstraZeneca qui sera injecté. @tvanouvelles #VaccinationCovid — Marc-André Boulianne (@MarcandreBouTVA) April 10, 2021 Overnight vaccines are now a thing in Quebec

The SPVQ was reportedly notified of the overnight vaccinations, and citizens with appointments were aware of how to proceed in the event of a police intervention during curfew.

It’s unclear whether or not this approach will extend to Montreal in the coming weeks, as it’s understandable that Quebec City was chosen due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dubé is expected to provide an update on this experiment.

For more about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.