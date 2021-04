“It’s essential for women to take their place in engineering to contribute to the development and deployment of sustainable solutions to the challenges of our time.”

The University of Montreal announced in a press release on Thursday that 30.2% of Polytechnique engineering graduates this year are women, far surpassing the national average of 21%. Women make up only 15% of practising engineers in Quebec, and only 14% across Canada.

“We believe that it is essential for women to take their place in engineering in order to contribute to the development and deployment of sustainable solutions to the challenges of our time. If the lack of female role models can explain this gap in representativeness, the growing number of graduates will help attract more young girls to choose this career.” —Polytechnique Managing Director Philippe A. Tanguy

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reacted to the news this morning, referencing Engineers Canada’s goal of reaching 30% newly licensed female engineers nationwide in the next decade.

“This is an important milestone for the establishment, which has just reached the national objective of 30% of female engineers by 2030. Congratulations to all graduates!“ —Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

