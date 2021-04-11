Trudeau vaccine Canada doses Pfizer June
Liberals ahead of Conservatives by 7% in federal election voting intention

by CultMTL

If the election was held today, there is a 93% chance that the Liberals would win.

According to a new Leger Marketing poll, the Liberals are now leading the Conservatives by 7% in federal election voting intention. Currently, the Liberals have 35% of voter intention, while the Conservatives have 28%. The NDP sit in third place with 22% of the vote.

The following question was asked to decided voters: “If the federal elections were held today, for which political party would you be most likely to vote?”

According to the CBC News Poll Tracker, the Liberals are leading in national polls by six percentage points over the Conservatives. There is currently a 93% chance that the Liberals would win the next federal election, and a 49% chance that they would win a majority government. Read poll analyst Éric Grenier’s full analysis here.

