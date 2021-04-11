If the election was held today, there is a 93% chance that the Liberals would win.

According to a new Leger Marketing poll, the Liberals are now leading the Conservatives by 7% in federal election voting intention. Currently, the Liberals have 35% of voter intention, while the Conservatives have 28%. The NDP sit in third place with 22% of the vote.

The following question was asked to decided voters: “If the federal elections were held today, for which political party would you be most likely to vote?”

Liberals still lead by 7 points with a slight NDP rise since last fall. pic.twitter.com/Z05SgGsIlT — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) March 31, 2021 Liberals ahead of Conservatives by 7% in federal election voting intention

According to the CBC News Poll Tracker, the Liberals are leading in national polls by six percentage points over the Conservatives. There is currently a 93% chance that the Liberals would win the next federal election, and a 49% chance that they would win a majority government. Read poll analyst Éric Grenier’s full analysis here.

