Best Solo Musicians in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best solo musicians in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Solo Musicians in Montreal

Bud Rice Patrick Watson Backxwash Janette King Shane Murphy MIC The Rapper Paul Cargnello Charlotte Cardin Katie Moore Big Daddy Queen Power

Bud Rice

Patrick Watson

Backxwash

Janette King

Shane Murphy

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.