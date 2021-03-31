Today is National Indigenous Languages Day in Canada

March 31 is National Indigenous Languages Day, an annual observance in Canada since 1993. The day is not only an opportunity to honour the country’s linguistic legacy, but to reflect on efforts to preserve tradition among the country’s many Indigenous and First Nations communities.
Politicians and organizations across the country have taken the opportunity to comment about the cultural and preservation aspects of this observance on social media:
Read the full joint statement from federal ministers Guilbeault, Bennett, Miller and Vandal here.
Quebec’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière chimed with a statement that began with greetings in a number of languages:
“Kwe! Kwei! Kuei! Kway! Shé:kon! Aaniin! Ulaakut! Waachiyaa! Gwe! On this National Indigenous Languages Day, we recognize the richness and diversity of Indigenous culture in Quebec and Canada!”—Ian Lafrenière
For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.