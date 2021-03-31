Today is National Indigenous Languages Day in Canada

An opportunity to honour the country’s linguistic legacy, and to reflect on efforts to preserve tradition.

March 31 is National Indigenous Languages Day, an annual observance in Canada since 1993. The day is not only an opportunity to honour the country’s linguistic legacy, but to reflect on efforts to preserve tradition among the country’s many Indigenous and First Nations communities.

Politicians and organizations across the country have taken the opportunity to comment about the cultural and preservation aspects of this observance on social media:

To help mark #NationalIndigenousLanguagesDay, listen to Megan M. of the Haisla #FirstNation who is working on revitalizing her language.



The Assembly of First Nations (AFN)

Language is at the heart of culture and identity, uniting families and communities. The #GC marks National Indigenous Languages Day and the rich heritage of #Indigenous languages across Canada. Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller

Read the full joint statement from federal ministers Guilbeault, Bennett, Miller and Vandal here.

Quebec’s Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière chimed with a statement that began with greetings in a number of languages:

“Kwe! Kwei! Kuei! Kway! Shé:kon! Aaniin! Ulaakut! Waachiyaa! Gwe! On this National Indigenous Languages Day, we recognize the richness and diversity of Indigenous culture in Quebec and Canada!” —Ian Lafrenière

"Kwe! Kwei! Kuei! Kway! Shé:kon! Aaniin! Ulaakut! Waachiyaa! Gwe! En cette Journée nationale des langues autochtones, nous reconnaissons la richesse et la diversité de la culture autochtone au Québec et au Canada!" —Ian Lafrenière

