“They took away Lola Bunny’s tits for the Space Jam sequel and I’m so furious I just punched a hole in the wall!”

The internet is upset over Space Jam 2’s less sexualized Lola Bunny

This world leaves us pondering many great questions. Is there a god? What is the meaning of life? And perhaps most importantly, why is Lola Bunny less sexualized in the forthcoming Space Jam sequel?

That’s right, everyone’s favourite female rabbit (Jessica Rabbit is not a rabbit, after all) is getting a redesign for Space Jam: A New Legacy and horny furries all over the internet are upset. Many look to Twitter to air out their grievances with the new-look Lola Bunny:

I hate to split hares here (get it?), but listen. Desexualizing Lola Bunny by giving her more standard athletic gear? That's a choice. But you can't tell me that the Lola on the right appears stronger or more capable than the Lola on the left. Sexy does not equal less capable. https://t.co/OYrugua2De pic.twitter.com/mbGuSKwsMc — Peach Saliva (@PeachSaliva) March 4, 2021

How I feel defending the honor of Lola Bunny's rabbit titties against the social justice warriors pic.twitter.com/dTpJ5IbQNC — findom earle (@coherentstates) March 5, 2021

They took away Lola Bunny's tits for the Space Jam sequel and I'm so furious I just punched a hole in the wall! pic.twitter.com/t3J8prpOTF — Barry McCockiner (@UltraWeedHater) March 5, 2021

aight everyone remember the rule when Space Jam 2 comes out and you see lola bunny pic.twitter.com/v3XtXMQR2t — some bones in space 💀🪐 (@undeadartclub) March 4, 2021

Space jam 2 scene:



LeBron James: hello Lola you do not make anyone horny. I respect you for basketball



Lola bunny: thank you — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 4, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee spoke on his decision to make Lola Bunny more audience-age-appropriate:

“Lola [Bunny] was very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit…Lola was not politically correct…This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.” Malcolm D. Lee, speaking to Entertainment Weekly

Last year’s Looney Tunes revival for HBO Max banned the use of guns for characters such as Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam. It is currently unclear whether the forthcoming Space Jam film will erase certain weapons from the picture as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles its way into theatres and streaming services on July 16.

