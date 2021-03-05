lola bunny space jam 2 a new legacy
The internet is upset over Space Jam 2’s less sexualized Lola Bunny

by Mr. Wavvy

“They took away Lola Bunny’s tits for the Space Jam sequel and I’m so furious I just punched a hole in the wall!”

This world leaves us pondering many great questions. Is there a god? What is the meaning of life? And perhaps most importantly, why is Lola Bunny less sexualized in the forthcoming Space Jam sequel?

That’s right, everyone’s favourite female rabbit (Jessica Rabbit is not a rabbit, after all) is getting a redesign for Space Jam: A New Legacy and horny furries all over the internet are upset. Many look to Twitter to air out their grievances with the new-look Lola Bunny:

Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee spoke on his decision to make Lola Bunny more audience-age-appropriate:

“Lola [Bunny] was very sexualized, like Betty Boop mixed with Jessica Rabbit…Lola was not politically correct…This is a kids’ movie, why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there’s a long history of that in cartoons.”

Malcolm D. Lee, speaking to Entertainment Weekly

Last year’s Looney Tunes revival for HBO Max banned the use of guns for characters such as Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam. It is currently unclear whether the forthcoming Space Jam film will erase certain weapons from the picture as well.

Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles its way into theatres and streaming services on July 16.

