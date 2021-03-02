Big Sean opens up about suicidal thoughts

“I was for sure contemplating suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hands.”

Detroit rapper Big Sean has been a longtime advocate for mental health. He has opened up in numerous songs, interviews and social media posts about his struggles with depression and anxiety.

This week, Big Sean talked one-on-one with Reverend Michael Eric Dyson about burning out a number of times. The “Wolves” rapper opened up about thoughts of suicide, with a gun in his hand:

“I’m working, exhausting myself for years and years. I couldn’t get through the day without feeling terrible. I was for sure contemplating suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hands. I was definitely feeling it, even planning it out to the point like, “If I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money.” and all of this things because I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized, okay, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or imma self destruct.” —Big Sean

Big Sean is keen on sharing his experience to help others with similar thoughts. “I just wanted to speak on it and share, you know, because a lot of y’all need insight just like I do and probably felt similar too,” he expressed in the past.

If you are feeling suicidal, please call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 833-456-4566. The line is open 24/7.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.