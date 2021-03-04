Montreal police would like the public’s help with assisting SPVM investigators in solving the case of a jewellery robbery from a home in Outremont. The jewels were stolen from the home in February 2020, and are valued at over $1-million.

A reward could be given depending on the quality of information provided. Anyone with any tips that could help investigators locate the jewels and lead to the arrest of suspects can contact Info-Crime Montréal at (514) 393-1133.

Vol de bijoux d’une valeur de plus de 1 M$. : le #SPVM demande la collaboration de la population.



Si vous détenez de l'info, communiquez avec Info-Crime Montréal. Une récompense pourrait être remise selon la qualité des informations reçues.



Détails ➡ https://t.co/nUU9GkOKPD pic.twitter.com/0fjtmcnKgb — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 1, 2021 Montreal police are offering a reward for info on $1M jewellery heist in Outremont

