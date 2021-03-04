Montreal jewellery heist
Montreal police are offering a reward for info on $1M jewellery heist in Outremont

by CultMTL

Montreal police would like the public’s help with assisting SPVM investigators in solving the case of a jewellery robbery from a home in Outremont. The jewels were stolen from the home in February 2020, and are valued at over $1-million.

A reward could be given depending on the quality of information provided. Anyone with any tips that could help investigators locate the jewels and lead to the arrest of suspects can contact Info-Crime Montréal at (514) 393-1133.

