“The situation remains in control for the moment, despite the spread of the variant.”

Mayor Valérie Plante has echoed today’s statement of the province’s Health Minister Christian Dubé by confirming that Montreal and Quebec are now in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plante commended the city’s Public Health director Dr. Mylène Drouin (who appeared with Dubé in a press conference this morning) on the work that she and her team have been doing.

Montreal had 269 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today, while there were 891 reported across the province. Quebec announced over 1,000 new cases on Saturday, the highest number of new infections in weeks.

“We have entered a third wave, and the situation remains in control for the moment, despite the spread of the variant. Well done to Dr. Drouin, from Montreal Public Health, as well as to his team for their fieldwork and rigorous monitoring of the situation.“

(1/2) Nous sommes entré-es dans une troisième vague, et la situation demeure en contrôle pour le moment, malgré la propagation du variant. Bravo à la Dre Drouin, de @Santepub_Mtl, ainsi qu'à son équipe pour son travail de terrain et son suivi rigoureux de la situation #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 29, 2021 Valérie Plante: Montreal has entered the third wave

The Mayor also briefly announced that the pace of vaccinations is increasing, and that almost 20% of Montrealers has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“I also welcome the opening of pop-up vaccination clinics to meet citizens in the neighbourhoods. While nearly one in five Montrealers has received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are stepping up our pace and efforts.”

For more on Montreal public health, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.