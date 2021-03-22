Jamie Foxx to star as Mike Tyson in Martin Scorsese-produced series

This long-teased collaboration will now be coming to the small screen.

For years, Jamie Foxx has been teasing a project that would team him up with the acclaimed Martin Scorsese to tell the life story of boxer Mike Tyson. He once went as far as teasing its opening scene in an interview with New York City radio station Hot 97:

Jamie Foxx explains the biopic’s opening scene

At long last, there is a new development with this hotly anticipated biographical project. Once believed to be a feature film, Jamie Foxx’s Mike Tyson biopic has now evolved into a limited television series. Martin Scorsese is still on board as an Executive Producer alongside director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and Tyson himself. Colin Preston will serve as the series’ head writer.

“I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.” —Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx is no stranger to biopics. The actor previously starred as Ray Charles in the 2004 film Ray, for which he won an Academy Award.

