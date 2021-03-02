News

75% in favour of ending lockdowns/restrictions in Canada by the time vaccinations are complete

by CultMTL

When should things get back to “normal”?

A new study by Leger Marketing has discussed a question that has surely been on everyone’s mind over the past year: At what point should the government end the economic/business restrictions, closures, occupancy limits, lockdowns and curfews? The question has been asked in reference to the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations currently happening across Canada.

While the majority of Canadians are in favour (75%) of ending all restrictions or closures by the time vaccinations have been completed, almost one in five people in Canada (18%) would prefer to wait an additional six months after all Canadians who want the vaccine have received theirs.

75% in favour of ending lockdowns/restrictions in Canada by the time vaccinations are complete

18% of respondents would prefer restrictions be lifted once 50% of Canadians have been received both of their COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 12% want a return to normalcy once those over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. 14% of respondents felt that commercial activity should re-open now.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.