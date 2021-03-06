best indian food restaurant montreal best of mtl atma

Restaurant Atma | Instagram

Best of MTL, Food & Drink

Best Indian Restaurants in Montreal: Best of MTL 2020

by CultMTL

Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best Montreal restaurants that serve Indian food. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Indian Restaurants in Montreal

  1. Bombay Mahal
  2. Star of India
  3. Pushap
  4. Thali
  5. Chand Palace
  6. Atma
  7. Palais d’Ajit
  8. Punjab Palace
  9. Le Super Qualité
  10. India Beau Village
Bombay Mahal
Star of India
Pushap
Thali
Chand Palace

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.

Posted in Best of MTL, Food & Drink
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.