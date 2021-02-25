WATCH: Rugrats are getting a souless CGI reboot

The reboot is set to premiere on the streaming service, Paramount+, later this year.

Is God dead? The first look at the CGI reboot of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats would appear to support such a notion.

ViacomCBS held their investor’s meeting yesterday and announced tons of new content. Among one of the “highlights” was a preview for the forthcoming Rugrats revival. It finds the original voice cast reuniting with a CGI twist.

First footage from the 'Rugrats' CG-animated series



Rugrats originally ran on Nickelodeon for nine seasons between 1991 and 2004. The series spawned three movies based on the show and a spinoff series, All Grown Up!, which saw the once-babies in their teen years. Paramount were also planning on a CGI/live action Rugrats film, which has since been cancelled.

The revival series will premiere on the streaming service Paramount+ later this year. Paramount+ is a rebranding of CBS All Access. It will feature classic television titles such as Reno 911! and iCarly. The streaming service will also include revivals, spinoffs and movies for entities like Spongebob Squarepants, Workaholics and Frasier, among others.

Paramount+ debuts in the United States and eighteen Latin American countries on March 4th. The streaming service is set to launch in Canada at a later date this year.

