Vigil for Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, 2Spirit on Sunday

This Valentine’s Day, the 11th annual vigil for Indigenous women, girls and trans or 2Spirit people who have been “lost to gendered and racist violence” will take place as an online event. Organized by Iskweu Project with the support of Missing Justice, Quebec Native Women and the First Peoples Justice Centre, the free livestream will feature remarks by Kanien’keha:ka Elder Sedalia Fazio as well as Inuit Elder Annie Pisukti.

“This will be a place for survivors and loved ones to be heard and witnessed. Loved ones are welcome to bring memorials, photos, and personal stories that celebrate the vibrant lives of those in our communities whose memories live alongside us.”

The Assembly of First Nations, which is mandated to raise awareness about and address the issue of violence against Indigenous women, reports that Indigenous women and girls are five times more likely to be the victims of violence than other populations in Canada, and that that violence tends to result in more serious harm. To view the final report by the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, please click here.

The vigil will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details and to tune in, please visit the event page.

