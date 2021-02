Perceived COVID-stupidity appears to be one of the main criteria. But also meth.

Twitter is arguing over which province is the Florida of Canada

If you’re wondering why “Florida of Canada” is trending on Twitter today, it has a lot to do with a discussion that began yesterday about COVID-19 public health directives in Quebec. After Epidemiologist & Health Economist Eric-Feigl Ding pivoted from his criticism of Quebec to B.C., Canadians across the country jumped on the Florida of Canada debate. We have so far noticed no mention for the Maratimes/Atlantic provinces.

18 hours after my Quebec shaming tweet 🧵… mask mandate now imposed in all elementary schools!!!



Meantime, I’m watching the Florida of Canada…. errrr British Columbia 🇨🇦 #COVID19 https://t.co/LLJWZpuRGm — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 25, 2021

So to get this straight:

Alberta- Texas of Canada

BC- California of Canada

Quebec- Florida of Canada

Ontario- New York of Canada? — Harsh 🐶 (@singhHJ39) February 25, 2021

as someone from southern ontario I have to oppose you calling british columbia the florida of canada. we offer:

✔️ meth

✔️ people loitering in the parking lot of fast food places no matter the weather

✔️ an oddly strong pro-gun culture

✔️ a lot of seniors

✔️ more meth https://t.co/27poGMKTug — frankie 🌱 (@dearhanyeri) February 25, 2021 The pitch for Southern Ontario as the Florida of Canada

Hot take since it's trending: the Florida of Canada and the Texas of Canada are both Alberta — zestlord dre (@truksucculent) February 25, 2021

Perhaps this is the Florida of Canada https://t.co/VsuIGp3K9d — Papa John Misty (@johnquisssssssy) February 25, 2021

Hey Florida Man @jjhorgan . Time to follow the science. Like for reals. https://t.co/QCUdVlzYL1 — J_Fante (@JFante8) February 25, 2021

