Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in hilarious banned Super Bowl commercial

Tom Brady just shared a new Super Bowl commercial he did with Rob Gronkowski for T-Mobile. The ad revolves around a FaceTime call between the two players a year ago where Brady asks Gronk his opinion on retirement.

Gronk tells Brady that retirement is the way to go, that he should go to Florida to feel the wind in his hair, and that maybe he’d even go with him; however, because of connectivity issues, Brady actually hears Gronk tell him that if he retires he’s weak, and that he should go to Florida to “win another one.”

The scene cuts to Tom Brady announcing that he’s not retiring in order to try to win one more Super Bowl, and that Gronk is coming with him.

T-Mobile has confirmed that this ad will not air during the game, because it was banned due to a “protected rights deal with the official telco sponsor” Verizon.

Check out the ad below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski star in hilarious new Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile

The Super Bowl starts tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. For more, please visit the NFL website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.