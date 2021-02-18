Warner Bros./HBO Max released two versions of the trailer for the upcoming film.

The R-rated trailer for Mortal Kombat is as ultraviolent as the video game

Warner Bros. dropped two trailers for the new Mortal Kombat movie today, a tame one for all audiences and the R-rated Red Band version, which reflects the ultraviolence that fans of the video game know and love. The trailer showcases the film’s star Lewis Tan as MMA fighter Cole Young and provides a sneak peek at the live-action versions of Sonya, Kano, Raiden, Jax, Liu Kang, Shang Tsung, Kung Lao, Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

This marks the third time the classic game has been adapted for the big screen, following two films in the franchise from the 1990s.

As with all the movies that Warner Bros. is releasing in 2021, Mortal Kombat will be released in theaters and on HBO Max (in the U.S.) simultaneously, on April 16, 2021. Crave will pick up Mortal Kombat and other Warner films for one month following the theatrical run.

Watch the R-rated trailer here, and the trailer for all audiences below:

